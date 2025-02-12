Support Cyndy during her cancer treatment

When we moved to South Carolina 4 years ago I prayed to find a wonderful babysitter. When I first met Cyndy I knew God had answered that prayer. She is a lovely, strong Christian mom of 7 kids. She loves my kids like her own and has been a huge blessing to us. She is currently battling cancer and is unable to work. Without an income she is struggling to pay her mortgage. As a cancer survivor I know how stressful health issues can be. I can’t imagine having to worry about how to pay the bills on top of that. Please consider helping me support her financially and by lifting her and her family up in prayer! Thanks so much for your help.