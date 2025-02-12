Sending Officer Capri to specialist to save her v

Capri has been loosing her sight since 2021, she has had 15+ surgeries on her eyes to save the sight she has left, we have seen specialist after specialist with NO answers as to why she is going blind her last specialist said she is to complex for him and they have referred her to University of Utah, Please concider donating to continue to help our family get to a specialist that can help us get the answers we so desperately are searching for, she has seen numerous specialist and still no answers but this trip might just make the difference. We just need your help making it happen.