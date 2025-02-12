Campaign Image

Sending Officer Capri to specialist to save her v

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $220

Campaign created by Stephanie Iverson

Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Iverson

Sending Officer Capri to specialist to save her v

Capri has been loosing her sight since 2021, she has had 15+ surgeries on her eyes to save the sight she has left, we have seen specialist after specialist with NO answers as to why she is going blind her last specialist said she is to complex for him and they have referred her to University of Utah, Please concider donating to continue to help our family get to a specialist that can help us get the answers we so desperately are searching for,  she has seen numerous specialist and still no answers but this trip might just make the difference. We just need your help making it happen.

Recent Donations
Show:
Antonio Mendez
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

I hope this helps.

Douglas Kimbell
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sorry I don't have more.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo