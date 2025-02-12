Support my IDF reservist unit

From our son in IDF:

Help Us Get Essential Gear

Dear Friends,

As an IDF reservist, I’ve been called back to serve alongside my brothers in arms to defend our country. While we are ready to give everything, many of us are facing shortages of essential gear—protective vests, helmets, tactical gloves, medical kits, and other critical equipment that can make all the difference in the field.

I am raising funds to equip myself and my unit with the gear we need to stay safe and effective. Any extra funds will go directly toward helping my fellow reservists who are also in need.

Your support means everything. Whether big or small, every donation will help us be better prepared as we stand on the front lines. Thank you for standing with us!

#SupportIDF #EquipOurReservists #StandWithIsrael

