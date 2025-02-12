Campaign Image

Support my IDF reservist unit

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $180

Campaign created by Eugene Buff

Campaign funds will be received by Eugene Buff

Support my IDF reservist unit

From our son in IDF:

Help Us Get Essential Gear

Dear Friends,

As an IDF reservist, I’ve been called back to serve alongside my brothers in arms to defend our country. While we are ready to give everything, many of us are facing shortages of essential gear—protective vests, helmets, tactical gloves, medical kits, and other critical equipment that can make all the difference in the field.

I am raising funds to equip myself and my unit with the gear we need to stay safe and effective. Any extra funds will go directly toward helping my fellow reservists who are also in need.

Your support means everything. Whether big or small, every donation will help us be better prepared as we stand on the front lines. Thank you for standing with us!

#SupportIDF #EquipOurReservists #StandWithIsrael

Recent Donations
Show:
Jerry Holly Kampler
$ 180.00 USD
44 minutes ago

Am Israel Chai Thank you boys for what you do We Love you

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo