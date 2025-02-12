Supporting the Roman Family

On Thursday, January 30th, our dear Nelson underwent a critical surgery to remove a tumor from his brain. The journey to recovery has been fraught with unexpected challenges, each one a testament to his strength and resilience. As we look forward to his return home later this month, we face the reality that his home will need significant adjustments, including a wheelchair, bed, and other essential accommodations.

Despite the mounting medical bills, we believe that the weight of this financial burden does not need to add to the emotional strain. In this spirit, we humbly and prayerfully ask for your support. Your generous donations can help alleviate the overwhelming stress and worry that come with an extended hospital stay and the long road to rehabilitation. Together, we can create a supportive and nurturing environment for Nelson, allowing him to focus on healing and recovery. Thank you for your kindness and compassion.

Duvi and Nelson truly embody the essence of friendship. Their generosity, kindness, love, and unwavering faith shine brightly in everything they do. In times of hardship, their spirit remains a guiding light for those around them. The way they live their lives as faithful followers of Christ is an inspiration to us all. Let's continue to surround them with the love and support they so freely give to others, helping them through this challenging journey. Together, we can create a circle of care and compassion that reflects the beautiful bond they share. Thank you for being part of this incredible community of love.