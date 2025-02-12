Support baby Krishnan!

Raised:
USD $500
Our good friends the Krishnan's are in need of your support to help overcome current medical and financial hardships. Their precious daughter was born with a detached diaphragm that required surgery and an extended hospital stay to repair. While she is currently on the mend, any donation to them would be greatly appreciated and highly beneficial towards getting them back on their feet. Thank you and God bless!
