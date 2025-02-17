Campaign Image

Honoring Robert Pelkey Sr Memory

Campaign created by Jennah Pelkey

As many know my husband, Robert Pelkey Jr lost his father, Robert Pelkey Sr unexpectedly on February 11,2025. We are devastated and trying to navigate through this whole process. Unfortunately Big Rob did not have life insurance or anything like that. Little Rob, Jennie and I did not want to do ask for any help but like everyone else today we don’t have the extra funds to give him the proper celebration he deserves and we have had a lot of people reach out asking if they could help so I figured this is the best way if any family or friends would like to donate. He will be cremated and we will have a celebration of life in the spring to give family time to make all arrangements necessary. We appreciate all the texts, calls and love! Big Rob was loved by so many and he will be forever missed ❤️
Recent Donations
Scott Marino
$ 50.00 USD
18 minutes ago

He was the greatest guy I ever met. Always made me laugh.

Laura Fama
$ 25.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Rest In Peace, Big Rob. Give my brother Dave, a hug from me.

Paul and Jonna Coleman
$ 500.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Rob was a great friend and at a time in my life part of a brotherhood I’ll never forget.tho I haven’t seen him in years he’s always a part of the story..rest in power my friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Praying for comfort and peace to all.

Barbara Schafer
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

