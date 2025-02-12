Support michelle

Hey everyone.

Recently I was hospitalized, and they found a mass on my kidney. Upon further investigations from doctors, it is renal cell carcinoma.

Surgery is set for March 4th, doctor will remove half my kidney, if he can’t save half the whole kidney will be removed.

have been out of work since January 21st. And I am needing help with the downpayment for surgery, as well as to make sure my rent is paid off full for a month or two so I have no worries.

Anything will be appreciated, if needing proof I have that as well.