Supporting Jeremy Rodgers

Help Jeremy Rebuild After Political Persecution by a Weaponized DOJ

My name is Jeremy Rodgers, and my life was turned upside down after January 6th. As a political activist, I believed in fighting for my country-but that fight cost me nearly everything. I was politically targeted, charged, smeared in the court of public opinion, and faced the possibility of years behind bars. My ability to work was made difficult, and in the past two years I have had five different jobs.

By the grace of God, President Trump recently pardoned me. While that clears my name, it doesn't erase the hardship I have endured. The legal battle drained my finances, and the stigma has made it difficult to find work. I'm doing everything I can to rebuild-to provide for my children, secure steady employment, and regain stability-but I need help to get through this critical time.

I am very uncomfortable asking for help, but right now, I don't have a choice. Donations will go toward keeping a roof over my head, putting food on the table, and giving me the chance to get back on my feet. If you're able to contribute, I would be deeply grateful.

Thank you,

Jeremy



