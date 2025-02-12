Support the Jarju Family

Anyone who knows Famra Jarju knows he is an angel from above! He has a heart of gold and would give the shirt off of his back for literally anyone. He has the purest soul I have ever met and probably the best person you would ever have the privilege to know.

He recently fell ill with what only seemed like basic illness symptoms but after 2 weeks of continued sick like vomiting, his doctor ran some tests and found he had critical lab values. He then was admitted into the hospital immediately and has now been in the hospital a week and half with exhausted tests that the hospital here can do. His doctors have discovered this is not a common type of illness, and now are preparing to transfer him to the university of Utah.

Not only has this been an emotional strain for him and his beautiful wife Jenny, but a strain for them financially. The financial strain is now becoming an overwhelming focus for them as well.

His wife has been out of work for almost 2 weeks now to be at his bedside and now will have to find a way to afford airfare/travel to be able to be with him in Utah.

We are his only family here. His immediate family lives thousands of miles away in Africa. He is beyond scared of what is to come and him and his wife would truly appreciate all the love and support they can get right now!

Funds will go towards medical expenses, food costs, and urgent needs while Fams is being treated at the hospital(s).