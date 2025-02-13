Support for Isaac

Hello All,

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. We created this page for Isaac Kohl. Isaac is a wonderful young man, who just celebrated his 22nd birthday. He is a kind soul, with a big heart who has unfortunately had poor luck with his health.

In 2023, at age 20, Isaac was diagnosed and overcame his first form of cancer. In the past 6 months he suffered two Pulmonary Embolisms(PE)s and was hospitalized for both. He recently had a third PE and was transferred to Duke to investigate the source of the PEs.

We found out two days ago, that his cancer is back, and it is now in his lungs and lymph nodes. The doctors have laid out a treatment plan that will potentially span the course of six months. He will endure multiple rounds of chemo, and will need to be hospitalized for each 5-6 day session, due to the possible side effects of this strong regiment. After the chemo, he will also need two Autologous Bone Marrow Transplants.

We ask you to join us in prayer for the complete and total healing/recovery of Isaac. May God heal him of all his cancer, and give him a long and healthy life.

Any donations are greatly appreciated. They will go towards Isaac’s living expenses while he is in and out of the hospital getting treated. They will also go towards the medical expenses that continue to grow.

Thank you so much for your prayers, time and donations.