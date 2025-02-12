Supporting Charles Chase A Dream

Hi, my name is Charles Scott, and I have a dream of becoming a professional basketball player. To achieve this, I’ve decided to take a bold step and travel to Mexico from the beginning of March until mid July, where I’ll have the chance to train, compete, and grow in a basketball environment that will push me closer to my ultimate goal.

This journey will not be easy, and the costs are significant. Between travel expenses, training fees, equipment, and living expenses, I’m reaching out to the community for support. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly to funding my training and career advancement as I work toward my dream of playing professional basketball.

I am committed to giving my all and representing those who believe in me. Your support will not only help me chase this dream but will also show that with determination and the help of others, anything is possible.





Thank you for considering supporting me on this incredible journey!