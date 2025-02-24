Support Keri

It's been over seven years since Keri’s leave to remove application to come home was denied. Since that time Keri has ferociously fought to protect her son's best interest, have a successful career, and buy her own home. Keri currently finds herself in the middle of another all encompassing, expensive court process, while caring for her son full time with no financial support. She has faced many uphill battles with her best friends and family an ocean away. Having a large family and a small group of friends like family it is hard to imagine my toughest days without this community around me. It is priceless to not be alone in struggles and successes. Keri is turning 40 this March, although we will not be sitting around the table together, let's make sure she knows she is never alone. I’m asking you guys, the most generous people I know, please give what you can to uplift Keri's spirits and large legal fees. Keri is extremely headstrong and independent; she will kill me for doing this (shhh don’t tell her) but we all need a little help and reassurance at times. This is the time. Keri has an unbelievable will to just keep putting one foot in front of the other. For her 40th lets show her we are walking with her. We will send love, support, and birthday wishes from her Mother Land.



