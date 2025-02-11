Supporting Walter’s fight towards cancer

Walter Bogucki, a devoted husband, father, and pillar of his community, is facing his toughest challenge yet, for the second time. Despite his bravery, cancer has continued to impact his life, and he needs our help.

As a dedicated CADC counselor at Moonlight Mountain Recovery, Walter has selflessly guided countless individuals toward recovery and healing. His compassion, expertise, and generosity have made a profound difference in the lives of those he's touched.

Now, it's our turn to give back. Let's rally around Walter and his loved ones during this difficult time. Your contribution will help alleviate the financial burdens of his ongoing cancer treatment, ensuring he can focus on what matters most – his health, family, and continued service to others.

*How Your Donation Will Help:*

- Medical expenses and cancer treatment costs

- Support for Walter's family during this challenging period

- Assistance with daily living expenses, allowing Walter to prioritize his recovery

*Every Contribution Counts:*

Whether you can give $5 or $500, your support is invaluable. Let's come together to show Walter the love, appreciation, and gratitude he deserves.

Please share this campaign with your network, and let's make a difference in Walter's life. Thank you for your kindness and generosity!





#WalterStrong #CancerFighter #RecoveryCommunity"