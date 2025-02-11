Campaign Image

Support for Widows and Orphans

Goal:

 NGN ₦50,000,000

Raised:

 NGN ₦110,000

Campaign created by Chukwuemeka Okoye

Campaign funds will be received by Chukwuemeka Okoye

We need to get some funds to help orphans and Widows in the church.

We are hopeful that we can raise the money in quick time and help as many widows and orphans as possible.

If we can raise the amount within a period of 1 year,we will be able to assist a lot of people that are in urgent need.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
₦ 100000.00 NGN
59 minutes ago

goodluck

khyle mara
₦ 10000.00 NGN
1 hour ago

