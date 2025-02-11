Support for Widows and Orphans

Goal:
NGN ₦50,000,000
Raised:
NGN ₦110,000
Campaign funds will be received by Chukwuemeka Okoye
We need to get some funds to help orphans and Widows in the church.
We are hopeful that we can raise the money in quick time and help as many widows and orphans as possible.
If we can raise the amount within a period of 1 year,we will be able to assist a lot of people that are in urgent need.
goodluck
