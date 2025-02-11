Supporting James Vegas cancer fight

Hi everyone!!! DJ Vegas here letting everyone know that I am fighting back the good fight to get back better and stronger than ever. First I would like to appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts, prayers, messages, and visits.





2025 has already started with some challenges that I know I will overcome. On January 3, I went to the VA hospital to find out what caused certain symptoms I was experiencing that seemed similar to mild strokes. After getting a CT Scan, they found a mass on the right side of my brain that released fluid, and next thing I knew, I would have to get brain surgery. After they removed the “cyst” the biopsy results came in that this is Stage 3 Neuro Glioblastoma. I now have a journey to start the healing process taking therapy to give mobility to my left arm and left leg, speech therapy, and soon radiation to kill this cancer.





This post is to bring awareness to everyone. Never ignore signs. Your body tells you something is wrong, please do not ignore them. If you have a headache? Get it checked! If your speech is changing? Get it checked! If your vision starts to blur? Get it checked! You never know by ignoring the signs, it might be too late. I was fortunate enough to have a support system, my sisters, my daughter and step kids, and my beautiful girl Angie by my side to notice that I had something wrong and they gave me motivation and encouragement to check myself and catch this early enough to fight it back! Life is fragile and beautiful and in order to enjoy it and live it to the fullest we must always take care of ourselves inside.





Research your information, make sure you know what resources you need, and never give up!!! For those who would like to share their stories, have faced similar health scares, or need any support, please read and share. We are a community that needs to work together to never feel alone in battles like these. I appreciate you opening yourselves on this platform, providing your experiences, positive vibes, and even sending learning tools to know more about the journey I am now facing. Please understand that for the next 2-3 months, as I work on my recovery, Vegas Home Repair and my DJ business will be on a temporary hold for business while I recharge and reenergize myself back to work with my beautiful partner Angie by my side!! I love you all and God bless!!! Out of work