Support Badly Injured Person

Goal:

 GBP £10,000

Raised:

 GBP £165

Campaign created by XIAOMENG MI

Campaign funds will be received by XIAOMENG MI

I was badly injured in a car accident. I need financial support to cure, please help me! Doctor said that 10000 pounds may not be enough, but I think at least it’s a start that can make me live longer, god bless me, hope you can kindly save me. Besides, since my family is too hard to support me, I hope my life can be saved.

Recent Donations
Swati Srivastava
£ 55.00 GBP
1 hour ago

God bless you

Beth Madison
£ 100.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Beth Madison
£ 10.00 GBP
1 hour ago

