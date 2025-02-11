Frauded Brown family

We were trying to receive a loan from a company we were recommended to but hadn’t had previously interacted with. Some time after reaching out, a scammer called back and claimed to work for said company, and we hadn’t noticed any red flags initially. We provided our information and they ended up taking money from all of our bank accounts, including my two sons’ accounts, which are connected to ours. We’ve spoken to many people at our bank and we’ve filed a police report, but there’s no guarantee we’ll see our money back. Most of money they took was rent money.