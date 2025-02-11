Frauded Brown family

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $250
We were trying to receive a loan from a company we were recommended to but hadn’t had previously interacted with. Some time after reaching out, a scammer called back and claimed to work for said company, and we hadn’t noticed any red flags initially. We provided our information and they ended up taking money from all of our bank accounts, including my two sons’ accounts, which are connected to ours. We’ve spoken to many people at our bank and we’ve filed a police report, but there’s no guarantee we’ll see our money back. Most of money they took was rent money.
I'm so proud of this family, keeping the faith. Knowing that He has big plans for them all. Nothing in our life, is too big. He's got us. Thank you, to all that are supporting this fine family. Every dollar helps. Thank you, for giving what you can.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.