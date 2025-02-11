Campaign Image

Help Declan Whitakers church reach Uganda

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Declan Whitaker

Campaign funds will be received by Candace Whitaker

For this fundraiser i will be raising money for me to go to Uganda, Africa to minister. What we will be doing while there is spreading the gospel, helping schools, and doing medical treatments. The price for each ticket is 5000 and there is 3 people im raising money for. Thank you for considering donating.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Granna
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

