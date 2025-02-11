Help Declan Whitakers church reach Uganda

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Candace Whitaker
For this fundraiser i will be raising money for me to go to Uganda, Africa to minister. What we will be doing while there is spreading the gospel, helping schools, and doing medical treatments. The price for each ticket is 5000 and there is 3 people im raising money for. Thank you for considering donating.
