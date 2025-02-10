Support Graysen's Mission Trip to Romania

This is my first Mission Trip opportunity! It will take place from 3/9/25-3/16/25. This Mission Trip will be with Hope Partners International. The objective is to rescue women and children and transform their lives through acts of compassion in Jesus' name. We are working in Romania to provide rescue and transformation by responding to the needs of people affected by trafficking, poverty and war. Location will at the Hope Centers in Babadag and Siminoc, where we will participate in outreach in the community and hold activities every day with the children at the Hope Centers. I am so excited for this opportunity to serve the nations and show them Jesus' love.