Emergency trip to visit family

My dad Jimmy Dale Hayes is hands down the greatest living example of a man who loves YHWH and others as himself he works every day six days a week for his family at 74 years old and never does anything for himself. Dad was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer just a little over a week ago and has already been walking in faith he has changed his entire diet to a high alkaline diet and taking herbal remedies and will not choose chemo heaven the dr even said that The Most High Is dads healer. Dad has surgery tomorrow and will be out of work for a while. I am doing this fundraiser in hopes to get a round trip bus ticket to visit and if we raise more all proceeds will go directly to my dad. We appreciate any donations and especially prayers and healing claims! I currently do not have a working vehicle.