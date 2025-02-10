Help US We're Not Asking Mom!

evgenijs has a dream: to excel in the telecommunications industry. He knows that a solid education is the key to unlocking this dream. He wants to raise funds to enhance his knowledge and skills in this rapidly evolving field. Every contribution, big or small, will bring him closer to achieving his goal and making a meaningful impact in the world of telecommunications.



Jevgenijs plans to use the funds raised to cover several essential aspects of his telecommunications education:

• Tuition Fees: A significant portion will go towards covering tuition fees for advanced courses or degree programs in telecommunications. For example, the UK tuition fees for a Telecommunications MSc at UCL for 2025/26 are £20,500.

• Living Expenses: Some of the funds will alleviate the burden of living expenses, allowing Jevgenijs to focus on his studies without added financial stress.

• Equipment and Resources: Jevgenijs needs to invest in necessary equipment, software, and study materials to excel in his field.

