Supporting Shaver Shop

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our precious Marsha Okerlund has passed away unexpectedly. So many of us were blessed for knowing such a beautiful angel here on earth and now she has earned her beautiful heavenly wings. She is known by the community as the owner of the Shaver Shop in the city of Torrance. The Shaver Shop started in 1954 and has been around for 70 years. The shop has been at its current location for the last 50 years with Marsha at the helm. Marsha’s father first started the business, where Marsha worked with her father and then worked hard to continue his legacy. Marsha put her heart and soul into the business, which became more than a place to shop. The Shaver Shop became a place where friendships, conversations, and laughter were shared making long lasting memories. People would often just stop in to visit with Marsha and Roger which formed many life-long friendships.

In 2020, the Shaver Shop as many other small businesses were greatly impacted and through hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, the shop remained open. Marsha and Roger continued to provide personal service to the community despite the economic challenges. It was not uncommon for them to provide discounts to others to help those in need, often at times sacrificing potential profits. Their commitment to the community was always at the forefront, knowing that God would provide the rest.

Marsha's passing was unexpected and Roger is now faced with the loss of his beautiful wife while dealing with the expenses of a struggling business. Roger is doing all that he can to continue to run the business in hopes to remain open in memory of our beautiful Marsha. In lieu of flowers or cards, we are asking for donations that will help Roger with the unexpected expenses and business needs. The smallest donation will help and will be deeply appreciated by the Okerlund Family.



