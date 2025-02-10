Support Erasmo and Leslie

Erasmo and Leslie live on a ranch outside Reno. Erasmo is a horse trainer, so they have many horses, as well as donkeys, chickens, dogs, and more. Leslie works full time at a plant nursery.

Recently, Erasmo had a second surgery on his leg, involving a total hip replacement and fixing a rod in that leg. He's had big medical costs. While Erasmo is super strong and hard-working, he can't help out on the ranch while he's healing after surgery.

Prayers are of course appreciated. They also could use some help financially. Much of this money will go towards feeding their many animals, the horses being part of their livelihood.

Thank you so much to everyone for loving and supporting them!