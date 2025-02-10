A devastating flood has ravaged [Borno State Nigeria], leaving thousands of people homeless, without access to basic necessities like food, water, and shelter.

The situation is dire, and we need your help to provide emergency aid to those affected. Your donation will support:





- Food and water distribution

- Shelter and housing assistance

- Medical care and supplies

- Long-term recovery efforts





Every dollar counts, and your generosity will bring hope to those who need it most.





*Donate now and help us make a difference!*