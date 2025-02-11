Help Cody and Shelbi rebuild after hardship

Cody and Shelbi are veterans who each served six years and are now working hard to support their young daughter. Recently, their only car was impounded while Shelbi was helping disabled homeless individuals move during a forced camp eviction. With no funds to pay for insurance, registration, or the impound fees, they lost their ONLY transportation—leaving Cody unable to get to work.

Determined to stay employed, Cody found a vehicle through a private seller with the help of a local veteran’s organization, Relentless Heroes. Unfortunately, the seller was dishonest about the car’s condition, going so far as detailing the car and engine, then pre-warming it before the test drive to conceal serious mechanical issues. The ad has since been removed, but the damage was done. Cody unknowingly purchased a completely unreliable vehicle, and, in his desperation, realized too late that he had been misled. (Please see the screen shot in the "gallery"; it's proof of the seller’s lies about the vehicle.)

This fundraiser aims to help them cover car expenses necessary to keep the "lemon" in working order so that Cody can continue to get to work, as well as other essentials as they work toward stability. With a little support, they can get back on their feet and create a brighter future for their family.

To learn more about Shelbi’s journey and the selfless work she continues to do for others, check out this article: Shelbi's Story https://www.grantspasstribune.com/origin-story-veteran-shelbi-shares-her-journey-from-homelessness-to-helping-others-in-need/

Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference. Thank you for standing with this veteran family!