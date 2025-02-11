Helping Tempera Get Her Children Back

Recently the local court system took Tempera's five children away from her, due, I believe, to receiving inadequate information. Help us to get Tempera's children back to her! Six years ago Tempera asked me to be her adopted Mom. Since then I have gotten very close to Tempera and am intimately acquainted with her situation. I am also a retired Registered Nurse and previously I worked for Public Health, specializing in children. I know that for children to be deprived of their Mom for any extended period of time will have life-long negative emotional consequences for them. A few months ago Tempera and her five children stayed with me in my home for five weeks. During this time I observed what a wonderful Mom Tempera is. She puts her children ahead of her own needs, she spends lots of quality time with them, she never raised her voice against them or did anything that even hinted at any kind of abuse, she takes them on frequent outings, takes them to their sports games, and she cooks amazing meals for them. Tempera is an exceptional Mom doing an incredible job as a Mom. Several months ago I was present when her five children were reunited with her after being gone from her for only two days. All five of them jumped out of the car and ran to her and gave her a big hug. It was clear all five were thrilled to be back with their Mom. Her children should never have been taken away from her. It is going to cost approximately $30,000 in legal fees plus paying for the expert evaluations by professional family counselors that the legal team need in order to get her children back. Please help Tempera to get her children back. Thank you for your support.

