Help Isaiah Fight Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Isaiah Livingston, a 30-year-old father, is courageously battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the second time in a few short years. Recently, he was let go from his job after exhausting his FMLA time, and with medical treatments ongoing, he's been relying on savings, family, and credit cards to make ends meet. Isaiah is the proud father of a 9-month-old son and is doing everything he can to stay strong for his family during this incredibly challenging time. The Livingston's have an extremely positive attitude, and Isaiah's prognosis is currently looking good with a month-long specialized hospital stay in Boise in the works.

To support Isaiah and help relieve some of the financial burden, we’re hosting a Mardi Gras-style Benefit Dinner on March 1st at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sandpoint. The event will feature a silent auction with generous donations from local businesses and individuals. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Isaiah and his family.

In addition, the Knights of Columbus will match up to $2,000 in cash donations made during the event. We are incredibly grateful for their support and are hopeful this will help Isaiah stay focused on his recovery, without the added worry of financial strain. Beer and wine will also be available with the request for an additional donation. Once the menu, time, and suggested donation have been finalized, this page will be updated.

If you're unable to attend the dinner but would still like to help, we encourage you to donate here. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in Isaiah's battle against cancer and help ease the financial burdens as he continues his fight.

Let’s come together as a community to support Isaiah and his family during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.