Mission Trip for El Salvador

Two years ago I began walking with the Lord. Before my relationship with Him, I was in complete darkness, struggling with addiction, self- worth, sexuality, and identity. It was in my moment of darkness that the Lord has found me. He offered me comfort, love, healing, safety, encouragement, and community. As my relationship with the Lord grows, he continuously teaches me who I am. I am beginning to see the purpose He has for my life. This year my chruch (Calvary) will be going on a mission trip to El Salvador. My brothers and sisters in Christ will, evangelize and spread the Word of God. It will be a honor to be able to go and reach out to people who may have been lost like me. I would love to share my testimony about how the Lord save me. To give joy and hope for those who are lost. With your financial contribution, not only would will be a blessing for me. But I would be able to pass this blessing onto others. Beside financial blessing, please keep me in your thoughts and prayers for this opportunity that the Lord has given me.