Supporting Matthew and Family

This year so far has been nothing but a nightmare for our family, we suffered a devastating loss in January, and on February 5th our sweet little Matthew had a seizure at home and another in the emergency department. Matthew has a history of a brain tumor, the tumor grew slightly so Matthew will be undergoing yet another brain surgery, with a biopsy to follow. Due to the loss in January, mom had to take off time from work, and now mom will be off work for while to be with Matthew. There are two more kiddos at home as well Mikey and Cameryn. Unfortunately even though we are going through these hardships the world keeps turning, groceries, rent, and bills dont stop. Any help would be greatly appreciated, as we navigate through this unbelievably hard time. Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story. Please keep sending thoughts, prayers, and positive vibes.!