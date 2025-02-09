Call for aid of a nomadic family

Hi friends. It's hard times for us all but after a few hard hits I'm struggling to make up what it takes for my partner, service animal, and my partners cat to endure.

Our plea What we've done to attempt stability More about us/timeline

What's going on:

Our most recent event (november- January 2025) was a caregiving gig that took the last of our funds, requiring us to also use friends support and the last of our emergency funds to flee the situation.

I now have an opportunity to get training as a health and wellness coach but need at least 500 for the initial payment and in my first month of training they will be providing leads and clients as part of their hands on training. This school also will give me a refund within the first month, if for any reason it is not providing stable clientele or if I no longer wish to pursue this job. (Not happening I think it's a great fit and I've been willing to take anything for a while now)

In the meantime my partner needs new glasses, their drivers license, and possibly help with animal care (a result of the false pretense and rough environment we just fled from).

We need gas money to be able to pick up meds, food in the coming months, basic household supplies (paper towels, trash bags, etc.) dump the trash, and pursue other work opportunities that may yet be out there.

We also could really use a gym membership for 2-3 months while waiting for the fire season to come back around.

In January 2024 I was in a car accident that has left me with chronic pain, questionable bouts of being unable to walk, and general uncertainty as I am currently the sole driver and earner in this area. The doctor visits have been numerous and exhausting.

We are gauging $2000 as a manageable goal to get us through to the only consistent job in our lives right now (fire crew) but honestly hoping for a bit of reprieve and raising the security of $5000.

This will give us the ability to repay the amazing friends and family that have already helped us get home, get some of our extra needs taken care of (cgc and other certs for pip, small adjustments in home, the safety to even go work the next Ren faire and take this thing off the web.)

What we've done to support ourselves:

For the last year (last 2.5 years in all honesty) we've applied everywhere... Expanding the search every 2 weeks untill it became out of state searches and for anything between your starter highschool jobs, to the jobs I have massive amounts of experience or even certifications for. For the last 6 months we've been applying weekly with only a handful of responses, less interviews, and any interview that sounded promising was a no show, on their end, and I was ghosted.

Twiz, my partner is still doing their best to set up their own medical and has been struggling with pre-existing issues in between everything. They've gotten their permit and has been prepared to get their license.

More about us:

Twiz and I met in 2023 as they were being forced to relocate, grieve a family passing, and a divorce. They ended up at the Renaissance festival as well and we decided to work together.

I was already going through and have already been through the wringer of finding a normal job, spent the last of my money for fire season on a functional vehicle and made it to work in AZ for a Renaissance festival. Everything was find and I had saved what I needed to finish the year, until my car broke and I had spent everything just trying to get it diagnosed...

April-may 2023 We both saved up enough to get to the next job where we ran into more vehicle troubles and had to leave the job 2 weeks early in order to make it to a home base. On the way home the brand new tire I had bought burst and ended up stranded in nevada for a few days needing to abandon our vehicle and home. (Both recovered with help)

June-october 2023 we were able to recover and get a working vehicle, work and on my way to the first fire call I got in a wreck due to mechanical failure. I was shaken and bruised but miraculously still made it to my assignment. I was out for a whole month while they worked at a local store.

Jan 2024 twiz and I left for the Renaissance faire for work where I got into a wreck totalling yet another vehicle...(I was not at fault and am still trying to settle the claim)

Twiz was a massive support in my recovery as I was in incredible pain all the time and couldn't walk or stay upright for long periods. Although I had to for work. Shortly after they lost their job at faire due to weird circumstances, received high praise but was kicked off site with no explanation. (As were several other throughout the rest of the show)

April-oct 2024 barely recovered, went to so much physical therapy and doctors appointments, we rested for a while and made crafts to sell in the in-between time, the better I recouped the more we were able to start doing markets for income and in july or august we had to evacuate from the lone rock fire. I was well enough to get on a few assignments but aggravated something and eventually had to be taken off and put on weed wash and eventually started having days I couldn't walk again.

Nov2024- current

Physical therapy at home helped some and I was finally finding a balance, A previous employer from on of the fairs said they needed help and wanted to take care of us in exchange for some home housekeeping and potentially a business partnership (it all sounded really thought out) the va was going to theoretically get me listed as a caregiver. From the moment we got there it's been a long list of things we should have known about before hand and by the end of it found out she had picked is a while ago to take advantage of the working relationship.





We are happy and safe but could use a lil break... If you're not comfortable just donating please feel free to buy my art or ask about any of my other services.

FTNT/bigcartel.com

Facebook- Faerie Tales Nomadic Trades

I do tarot and divinations, I work well with animals and have been training for years (mostly dogs) if you need support or a sitter,I have a lot of experience doing peer support and counseling, I'm handy if you need help moving or yardwork





Regardless, a thank you is due, I'm appreciative of your time and support with even a share.