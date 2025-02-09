Send wolf impacted ranchers to DC

Southwest ranchers have been suffering the impacts of a poorly managed wolf recovery program, for nearly 26 years. When begun the Mexican wolf reintroduction program made commitments to ranchers that they would mitigate and mange wolves that destroyed cattle. Those commitments were strategically revoked over time using the legal system often with sue and settle tactics and friendly lawsuits with NGOs who are anti ranching. Our small family ranches cannot take these losses with no ability to protect our animals and our ranches and our communities.

We would like to send a delegation of wolf impacted knowledgeable representatives to Washington DC to help get this disastrous into ranching program back into line with our civil and constitutional rights. Most of us with wolf kills and wolf presence have difficulty paying for yet another requirement. Many of us remain unreimbursed for kills and mitigation we have had to finance.

If you would like to support this effort, we would sure appreciate it.

Www.wolvesarecruel.com

Gila Livestock Growers Association



