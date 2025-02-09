Supporting Pets Vaccines

Goal:
KES 500,000
Raised:
KES 6,400
Campaign funds will be received by Abedneco Nzuuna
Dear Friends,We are excited to announce a new community project aimed at vaccinating our pets to keep them healthy and safe. Vaccinations are crucial in preventing diseases that can affect both animals and humans, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.How You Can Help:
Volunteer: Join our team to help organize and run vaccination clinics.
Donate: Your contributions will help cover the cost of vaccines and medical supplies.
Spread the Word: Share our project with friends, family, and neighbors to increase awareness and participation.
Every bit of support makes a significant difference in the lives of our pets and our community. Together, we can create a safer and healthier environment for our furry friends to thrive.
Thank you for your support!
