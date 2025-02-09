Help a J6er in need

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Finnegan
J6er looking for help with a place to live and a means of transportation. God bless and thank you in advance!🙏❤️ I'm in a rough spot living with my parents and at 52 this is not working! I started in New Jersey, the went to Florida, and then went to Texas. Now I'm back in Florida helping my parents again, my father has bladder cancer. I could use alot of prayers for that as well. It's been a roller-coaster of a journey! Not much fun, but I've met alot of great folks along the way! Thank all of you for the friendship and support along the way 🙏❤️🙏❤️
Praying your situation improves. God Bless you & keep you. Matthew 6:33-34 But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you. 34Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Today has enough trouble of its own.
Love 😘
