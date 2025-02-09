Support My Sister

Family and friends that know my little sister Hannah. She is independent and would never ask a single person for help even if her life depended on it 🤦🏽‍♀️ But, it’s been two weeks now since she has what started out as unknown autoimmune reactions (she has Crohn’s to begin with) to possible viruses that caused her to be in severe pain and unable to eat while barely being able to drink due to extreme skin pain and some things that are still unknown/waiting for test results. With medical bills adding up I don’t want the financial aspect to add stress as she will probably be down another two weeks. She is a single person and a small business owner who does everything herself. As we all know, that’s a lot and small business owners have their work cut out for them. There’s no “sick days.” If you can lift her up in prayer and thoughts please do. If you feel led and able to send her some financial support please know it is more appreciated than you know. I love my sister and my family more than anything in this world. I am anxiously waiting for her to turn a corner in whatever this is. While I can help from afar a little bit, I just want to do more. Thanks for sharing and reading.