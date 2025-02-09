Jojo takes on AML



When they tell you the C word you go through all seven stages of grief. All at once and then again and again and everyday just as I have been going through every day at KU medical center.

As someone who lives paycheck to paycheck and was already barely making it, I am facing financial crisis. Since I’ve been out of work due to being in the hospital for a month, the bills continue to add up. Between the regular thing like rent and utilities and the things you need in the hospital… the financial stress hurts almost as much as the chemo and cancer combined.





When I make it out of here I will need a new car as I will have to drive back and forth 2 hours each way and my car was barely working before. I will still have to be off work and potentially without financial support from my work. If I can’t find a way to raise the money needed, I won’t be able to focus on healing physically or spiritually. I hope you will consider donating.

My name is Jodie Sharp and this fundraiser is to help with my battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Those of you that know me know the battles I have fought all my life. The ups and downs I have faced but this one has to be the harshest so far. In December a routine blood test came back and my doctor seemed concerned. By January I was in the hospital getting a bone marrow Biopsy. They confirmed the worst, cancer.