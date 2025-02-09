Campaign Image

Support Missionary Work in Juarez Mexico!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Crosslight Missions

Campaign funds will be received by Victor Brutsky

Support Missionary Work in Juarez Mexico!

God is good! We are more than honored with another opportunity to reach out and travel to Juárez Mexico, where our team of dedicated and motivated people will be serving from March 15 - 25th! Our primary goal is to spread the gospel message of Jesus Christ and bring the hope of everlasting life. We will visit orphanages, feeding centers, public schools, rehabs, jails and nursing homes, as well as provide them with necessary produce for their everyday needs. This incudes; rice, beans, cereal, sugar, clothes, and candy. In addition, our main goal is to provide them with the Word of God and direct them to follow Christ and to receive Him into their lives. We will be distributing more than 1,500 Bibles and traveling downtown to share the good news with those in need. We ask for your prayers as our team will depart shortly. If it is on your heart to give, and you have read this far, we invite you to act on that desire and give to the people of Juarez which truly need your help. May the Lord bless you reward you for the support and prayers! Let's sow together into the Kingdom of God!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 minutes ago

May the Lord bless all of you! We will be praying 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Stay strong in the Lord!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo