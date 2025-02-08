Romanian Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,400
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Audri Holland
My name is Audri Holland and I am beyond grateful that I have an amazing chance to journey to Romania helping those in need and with your support, this dream can become a reality. I know God put me in this position for a reason and I know I can do what it takes to make Him proud. Anything you can donate would make a huge difference for a once in a lifetime opportunity!
And I'm happy to answer any questions you may have, you can reach me at audrijaudrij@gmail.com
I love you Audj and I’m so proud of you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.