Romanian Mission Trip

My name is Audri Holland and I am beyond grateful that I have an amazing chance to journey to Romania helping those in need and with your support, this dream can become a reality. I know God put me in this position for a reason and I know I can do what it takes to make Him proud. Anything you can donate would make a huge difference for a once in a lifetime opportunity!

And I'm happy to answer any questions you may have, you can reach me at audrijaudrij@gmail.com