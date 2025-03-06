Help support Mandy Poortinga

I’m setting up this fundraiser for myself and my family. I’ve had 2 brain surgeries and was on short term disability until my employer completely got rid of me because iowa city wouldn’t release me back to work since my symptoms were getting worse after the 2nd surgery. My husband is now on short term disability through his employer until further notice for bulging discs in his back. He’s going through spinal injections now to see what that will do. I see a neurologist in Omaha and I go back in April with more appointments after that. Medical bills keep coming and regular bills and it’s been hard for us. We have 2 kids still at home so we need to make sure they have what they need also. Donations will go towards gas for dr appointments, medical bills and anything else we need. Thank you so much! It is greatly appreciated!



