Help us fight for our home and honor our mother

Hello, family, friends, and supporters,





We are the daughters of Ursula Fabiola Trainor, our beloved mother who passed away on the 29th of December, 2024 at only 48, after a three-month battle at two different UCLA hospitals due to kidney failure. She endured endless procedures and setbacks, throughout everything she remained strong. Our names are Brianna and Nicki Trainor.





We are devastated! Our mother was the definition of resilience, before she got sick she worked tirelessly to provide for our family, She was our rock, and the heart of our home, Loosing her has left an indescribable pain we wouldn’t wish upon anyone, while we are grateful she is no longer in pain the grief has left our family in unbearable pain.





As if losing her hasn't been devastating enough, we are now facing another battle-this time for our loving home that our family has everlasting memories with our mother. While my father was deep in grief, a real estate company took advantage of his vulnerability, now that we no longer want to pursue the company, they are threatening the home our mother has worked so hard for.





We are heartbroken and overwhelmed, but we refuse to let this Injustice take away what our mother has built, We are asking for some help to cover legal fees, bills, and costs to provide her an amazing celebration of life as we fight to keep our home and honor her memory. Any contribution, no matter the size, would mean the world to our family during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness, support, and for standing with us. Thank you!