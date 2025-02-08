Legal Defense for Gun Owners

Fighting for Gun Owners and the Right to Self-Defense

The right to self-defense and firearm ownership is under constant legal attack, and many responsible gun owners find themselves entangled in complex, costly legal battles—often without the financial means to fight back.

I am James D Vilos, a trial attorney (Utah State Bar #3333) dedicated to defending those who lawfully use firearms for self-defense and those unfairly targeted by vague and overreaching gun laws. Many of my clients—law-abiding gun owners—are caught in legal traps created by state and federal firearm regulations. These include cases where hobbyists and collectors are accused of "dealing firearms without a license," despite the law being incredibly unclear (even the government needed 460+ pages in the Federal Register to explain it!).

While some clients have legal defense coverage through CCW Safe, Armed Citizens Legal Defense Network, or USCCA, many do not. Legal defense is expensive, and some clients run out of funds before they can finish their fight for justice.

How Your Donation Helps

This fund was created to ensure that NO deserving client is forced to accept an unfair conviction simply because they can't afford an adequate legal defense. Every dollar you give (after GiveSendGo fees) will be used exclusively to reduce outstanding legal costs for clients who have made every effort to pay their fees but still need help.

⚠️ Important: Donations are NOT tax-deductible, and my law firm will pay taxes on all funds received. Attorney ethics rules prevent donors from influencing legal decisions, and I alone will determine which clients receive financial assistance.

Join the Fight!

If you believe in protecting the right to self-defense and ensuring that innocent gun owners get the strong legal defense they deserve, please contribute today. Even a small donation can make a big difference in someone's future.

For questions, feel free to contact me:

📞 801-560-7117

📧 mitchvilos@gmail.com







