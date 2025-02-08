Help for Grace's Heart

In a recent conversation with my dear friend Grace, she has been struggling with very heavy health issues. The following quote is true, I have it saved, but I have to type it word-per-word here, She told me, "I'm so tired. Red I'm so depressed I'm ready to give up I don't have the energy to do anything. I don't know how to do a Give-Send-Go or I'd do one for myself. I am in heart failure and need a heart test and I need 5k dollars but I doubt anybody would donate to many grifters.'

I informed Grace that I would set up one for her, on her behalf, with the prayers that humanity can help assist her with this situation. I myself have been having a rough time, but even during my own struggles, I gave Grace my word I'd help get this set up for her and I never, ever break my word.

On X, Grace's handle is @Grace2Amazing and mine is @RED_IN_PA. Here is how awesome Grace's heart is - even in my own health struggles, she reached out to a well-known person to help me out (because she couldn't to it herself). So far, that hasn't happened for me, however, I feel Grace's situation is more dire than my own, which I why I am doing this for her. She's like family to me. Much loved and greatly appreciated. I only want the best for her.

If you would like to speak to her, when she's physically able, she may interact with you on X or even myself, though I have very, very strict orders from my Neurologist to cut my use of electronics by 75%, which I hard to do in today's age. I only ask that no matter if it's a $5.00 or a $50.00 donation, that good-hearted Samaritans can help Grace to get this test completed. I thank God for those who can/are able to help.