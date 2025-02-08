Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read this. I am a disabled, homeless veteran. I'm currently housed in the Lake Nona VA domiciliary undergoing treatment for mental illness. It's only temporary and I have applied for my VA disability, VA homeless programs and SSDI. The process is slow and I'll be back to living in my car before anything kicks in - IF it kicks in. A few years ago, I got cancer. Surgeries and other treatments worked, but they are expensive and it drained by bank accounts. Then I got fired for missing too many days of work, right before COVID. So, long story short, I lost everything and I was living in my car. Then the mental illness developed. I was finally referred to the VA domiciliary and was admitted for treatment. But that is short term and I just need a little help to get back on my feet: for housing, utilities, food, etc... until I either get disability or find a job I can do. I'm ashamed that I have to reach out to you for help, but I'm getting older and my family is gone. I don't want to die in a cardboard box in an alley, I believe I can be a positive influencer for my final years. Thank you for reading my story, I hope you can spare a dollar or two.