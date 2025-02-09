Supporting Pat Somdal

Otis colleagues, elevator industry personnel, and IUEC members,

please join us in making a donation to our beloved Pat Somdahl. For over 3 decades, Pat has been tirelessly making orders, managing warehouses, fixing payroll, navigating HR, driving forklifts, and countless other tasks that have contributed to the success and continued operation of the San Francisco branch of Otis Elevator. She has always been a guiding force at the office that has allowed our field and office personnel to successfully complete their tasks. Over the past year, she quietly took on extraordinary other tasks in her home life which occupied much of the time she had dedicated to her operations at Otis, yet she did not fail to assist us in the office and the field with the mundane day to day operations that allow us to be successful. These extra tasks at home have not shaken her spirit, but added responsibilities always incur added expenses. Pat’s contributions to our company and our industry as a whole will never be able to be financially qualified, but a donation to support her in her time of need is the least that we as a company, office personnel from other industry companies, or as fellow union members can demonstrate the level of appreciation that we have for people like her that bring people together and keep them working towards a common goal. Please share this fundraiser to other offices and local unions if they have a “Pat” in the office who would do the same for. Any questions or donations that would rather be made by other mean, please contact Josh Halvorsen at (415) 444 6802 or Brandon Martin (707) 540 4136. Thank you