Romania mission trip

Hello I’m Kris, the good Lord has put an opportunity in front of me and I said yes to it. This opportunity is a mission trip to Romania!! Your donations will help me make this trip possible. I’ve been praying for the Lord to work in me this year and he answered me with putting this on my heart. This is short notice but it is something the Lord has put on my heart, with that being said anything helps and I appreciate your support. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to me!