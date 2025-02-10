National Wrestling Tournament Support

Campaign Image

Support local student wrestlers as they embrace the challenge to compete and win at the national tournament at Virginia Beach.  Nationals will be at the end of March 2025. All donations go directly to offset the cost of fees associated with the tournament, including transportation and lodging. Thank you for generously giving to send these 9 young men to compete at this national tournament. 

Jessica Bowlby
$ 100.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Sponsoring Hunter Schoenborn’s weight class. Good luck to all and kick .

Brittany Tootle
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Stan and Christy
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck and God bless!

Elizabeth Ogle
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

