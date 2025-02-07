Romania Mission Trip 2025

In just one month, I’ll be returning to Romania with Hope Partners International for my second mission trip. After my life-changing experience there in September, I was deeply moved by the incredible impact Hope Partners has on the children and communities in Romania. With your support, I hope to continue this important work and make a lasting difference in the lives of these children. Your contribution will directly help further the mission, and together, we can create meaningful change. Thank you for partnering with me on this journey!

All contributions to the campaign will receive a tax ID after donation to allow tax deduction. Contributions will be transferred to Hope Partners International.