Help for our friend & dispatcher

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $500
Our friend John, a marine veteran and our dispatcher at work, has been having medical issues that he needs time off of work for and is trying to schedule around vacation time. We are just looking for a little help so he can take care of it sooner rather than later. Please share even if you can’t help. Thank you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.