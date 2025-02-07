Campaign Image

Help for our friend & dispatcher

Campaign created by Amanda Butler

Our friend John, a marine veteran and our dispatcher at work, has been having medical issues that he needs time off of work for and is trying to schedule around vacation time. We are just looking for a little help so he can take care of it sooner rather than later. Please share even if you can’t help. Thank you!

