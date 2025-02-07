Blessing Megan James!

Friends !

I feel led by the Holy Spirit to help Megan continue on her journey of rebuilding her life by helping her secure a certification in spray tanning. Megan is looking for opportunities to earn income while still putting Dominic’s care first! She has a friend who is blessing her with a place to do these tanning appointments after she gets her certification! She has several other things she is doing to make a living. May God bless all she puts her hand to !

If you were ever blessed by others as a single mom (like I was !!) This could be an opportunity to pass on that blessing ! “Let’s carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2) Thanks in advance and blessings !!! 💗