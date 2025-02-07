Supporting the needy

Goal:
KES 1,000,000
Raised:
KES 1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Brian Muthomi
To help feed , build better houses and schools to support the needy families.
This are families that lost ties with there expended families, lost things during floods affected by the drought and thouse affected during inter community fights.
Need to make better schools and hospitals for them.
This was inspired by the number of number of children not at school and in hospitals and cant pay there bill
