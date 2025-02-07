Campaign Image

Supporting the needy

Goal:

 KES 1,000,000

Raised:

 KES 1,000

Campaign created by Brian muthomi

Campaign funds will be received by Brian Muthomi

To help feed , build better houses and schools to support the needy families.

This are families that lost ties with there expended families, lost things during floods affected by the drought and thouse affected during inter community fights. 

Need to make better schools and hospitals for them.

This was inspired by the number of number of children not at school and in hospitals and cant pay there bill 

mike
1000.00 KES
59 minutes ago

