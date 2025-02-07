True Light Church needs you

That was the true light which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. John 1:9





True Light Church in Jamestown, Tennessee is a small Bible-believing church. Pastor Earl Sweat founded our church in 2019 with the primary focus on reaching our community with the gospel of Jesus Christ.





Bros Earl was born and raised in Jamestown Tennessee and lived with his wife Kristen and their 9 children. Bros Earl was called by our Lord to pastor when he was 19. He followed his calling and has tended to his flock for over 30 years. Bros Earl also had a successful construction company. Bros Earl did not accept payment for pastoring our church as it is his passion to share and lead souls to our Lord.





When our church first began, we met in our homes for services, then at the local movie theater, and we currently rent our church building.





Our outreach includes passing out gospel tracts at Halloween events, giving out the gospel and goodie bags to kids at our community's Easter egg hunt, providing blessing bags to teachers at two local schools at the beginning of the school year, collecting Christian literature for Love Packages, and short term disaster relief mission trips to different areas.





Over the past few years, our membership has grown, and it has become obvious we needed a larger building for our church.





In 2023, God presented an opportunity for our church to purchase property for our future building. Our goal is to build the church debt free. Construction began in the spring of 2024 and to date, we have purchased the land, built the structure, the roof is complete and windows have been purchased. Bros Earl was the backbone of our construction efforts.





God has provided for us and thus far funds for construction have been through church funds, donations from church members, and members of the community.





Amid our prayers being answered for our church building, in October of 2023, our church family was presented with the news Bros Earl was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.





In the past several months Brother Earl’s focus shifted to his health as he was no longer able to withstand the demands of running the church, pastoring, overseeing construction, and fundraising.





Our prayers had been if God would allow, we would love for our pastor to see the church finished. However, God needed our Pastor, Brother Earl Sweat and took him home on January 23, 2025. In honor of Brother Earl Sweat we would like to finish the church.





Will you please pray and if God leads, consider donating to help us reach our goal so we may continue to give all glory to our God.



